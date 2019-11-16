Reports: Chelsea emerge favourites for signing of €75m-rated Barcelona star

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho moved to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich on a season-long loan, who have the option to sign him on a permanent deal as well. However, if reports from Spain are to be believed, Coutinho could return to Barcelona after the end of ongoing season. And the La Liga giants are already looking for potential suitors for the Brazilian.

According to Don Balon, the German club have informed Barcelona that they don’t want to sign Coutinho on a permanent deal despite the fact that he has impressed in his short stay at the club with two goals and four assists in 15 appearances. The report claims that the Catalan giants would want to sell him permanently next summer and Chelsea have emerged as the favourites.

Though he joined Barcelona for €145 million a couple of seasons ago, the club might be ready to sell him for only €75 million, the report claims. However, Bayern chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge had claimed only last month that they are happy with Coutinho and will take a decision on his future when ‘the right point in time has arrived’.

“We will decide about that when the right point in time has arrived,” club chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told German publication Kicker.

“Philippe is a high-quality player. Philippe has no star attitudes. He is a very pleasant person and he is very popular throughout the club. We are very satisfied with the transfer.”