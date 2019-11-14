With rumours linking Pep Guardiola with a second stint at Bayern Munich, Joshua Kimmich has spoken fondly of his former boss.

Joshua Kimmich says he would not be against the return of Pep Guardiola to Bayern Munich.

The Manchester City manager is being linked with a possible return to the Allianz Arena at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Guardiola, who was a rumoured target for Juventus before they appointed Maurizio Sarri, is said to be one of Bayern’s top candidates as a permanent successor to Niko Kovac, who left in the wake of the 5-1 Bundesliga defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Although Hansi Flick appears likely to stay on as interim boss for the time being, and perhaps until the end of the season, Kimmich would not be averse to Guardiola’s return next year.

Speaking at a news conference while on Germany duty, the Bayern full-back said: “Regarding Pep Guardiola. I have no idea what Bayern’s plan is with Hansi Flick.

“At first you thought that we would get a new coach after the international break. Now, we won both games with Flick and it sounds like he will stay until winter or even the entire season. What happens then is the business of the club – we players have nothing to do with it.

“But of course, I know [Guardiola] and have a lot to thank him for. He took me from the second division and let me play in the Bundesliga. We won the double together and after that season I became a player for Germany. So, of course, I won’t be against him coming back.”

80% – Birthday boy Pep #Guardiola won 80% of his games in the #Bundesliga – by far the best record of any manager in the competition’s history. Eternal. pic.twitter.com/CuSZ0SoPBu — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) January 18, 2019

Kimmich joined from RB Leipzig ahead of 2015-16, Guardiola’s final season in charge of Bayern, and won the domestic double.

In total, Guardiola guided Bayern to three Bundesliga titles, two DFB-Pokals, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup in his three years in charge.

He could not deliver the Champions League, though, losing to Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at the semi-final stage in each of his three seasons in Germany.