Reports: Bayern Munich want top Premier League manager over Jose Mourinho

Bayern Munich parted ways with Niko Kovac recently, and in the aftermath, did the business against Borussia Dortmund in ‘Der Klassiker’ with relative ease. Finding their next manager? That could be a more daunting task.

Since announcing that Kovac was no longer in charge at the helm, a number of managers have been linked with the top job at Bayern, and one of the names that has come up is that of Jose Mourinho.

However, David Ornstein is reporting that Mauricio Pochettino would be the preferred option for the Bavarians ahead of Mourinho, though that could happen only if Tottenham Hotspur part ways with their current coach.

Quotes from Ornstein’s article in The Athletic suggest that ‘Poch’ could be the go-to guy for many clubs in Europe as things stand, including giants such as Manchester United and Real Madrid.

“Pochettino would be the preferred solution,” he writes.

“If he and Spurs end up splitting, which looks likely, Bayern will do anything to get him. On the other hand, that’s what everyone would do, even Real Madrid and probably Manchester United, who have been aiming at him for a year and a half now. It’s a very difficult option, but that would be Bayern’s priority.”