Shocking scenes ensued in the Bundesliga on matchday eleven when SC Freiburg and Eintracht Frankfurt locked heads. With both teams vying for a top-four spot, things got heated, resulting in a full-scale brawl at the end when Frankfurt captain David Abraham knocked Freiburg coach Christian Streich to the ground. Watch the incident here.

Watch the full highlights of the match below:

Highlights – Sport-Club Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt

SC Freiburg welcomed Eintracht Frankfurt to the Dreisamstadion for the late kick-off on November 10, 2019, with both sides hoping to conclude matchday 11 by sealing a top-four spot.

The two teams were locked in a close battle during the entirety of the first half with neither being able to find a way past the other. However, the home side were handed a huge advantage just before half-time when Frankfurt midfielder Gelson Fernandes received his marching orders.

Nonetheless, Die Adler hung on with ten men for much of the second half, before Nils Peterson broke their resolve in the seventy-seventh minute. With the home side leading, Frankfurt through bodies forward in search of an equalizer.

Frankfurt through bodies forward relentlessly, hoping to nab an unlikely equalizer. However, things went from bad to worse for Adi Hutter’s men when captain David Abraham got himself sent off for knocking Freiburg coach Christian Streich to the floor. Abraham and Vincenzo Grifo were both sent off, the former for his foul and the latter for his involvement in the ensuing brawl.

Eintracht Frankfurt will now face Wolfsburg on matchday twelve without Fernandes and Abraham, while a Grifo-less Freiburg will travel to Bayer Leverkusen.