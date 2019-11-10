Hansi Flick ‘totally happy’ after winning both Bayern Munich games

Interim Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick reflected on Saturday’s 4-0 demolition of Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund.

Hansi Flick said he is “totally happy” after overseeing two wins as chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge revealed the interim head coach will remain “until further notice”.

At the helm following Niko Kovac’s departure, Flick led Saturday’s 4-0 Klassiker rout of Borussia Dortmund after Bayern’s Champions League victory against Olympiacos midweek.

Robert Lewandowski’s brace set the tone as Flick’s first Bundesliga match in interim charge resulted in a win over the club’s German rivals at Allianz Arena.

Asked about Rummenigge – who said Flick will continue for the foreseeable future amid links to Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, Arsene Wenger, Massimiliano Allegri and Jose Mourinho – the 54-year-old told reporters: “I don’t know what he said [Rummenigge].

“For me nothing did change. These two games were my task. I enjoyed to work with the team in this position. I always said that these two games are important to me and especially the one today as finish. We won both games so I am totally happy.”

Last week’s 5-1 loss at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt prompted Kovac’s exit but the Bundesliga champions bounced back thanks to Lewandowski, who became the first player in league history to score on 11 consecutive matchdays – with his tally at 16 goals.

Serge Gnabry was also on target, while a Mats Hummels own goal saw Bayern move within a point of top spot.

Flick added: “What can you say after such a game instead of praising the whole team. I think that we showed exactly what was our plan.

“We wanted to show in the first minutes that we aim to win this game. The team did this extraordinarily well. It was an outstanding performance also football wise. This was important to us as well.

“With the game on Wednesday we showed progress in defence. But today we were defensively but also offensively good. And what makes me especially happy: We showed the football that people are used to here and what they want to see.”

