Hansi Flick to keep Bayern Munich job ‘until further notice’ after Klassiker triumph

Hansi Flick, who oversaw a 4-0 win over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, is to stay on as Bayern Munich boss for the time being

Hansi Flick will continue as Bayern Munich head coach “until further notice” following the 4-0 win over Borussia Dortmund, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has said.

In his first Bundesliga match in interim charge of the first team, Flick watched his side dispatch Dortmund in clinical fashion at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Two goals from Robert Lewandowski, one from Serge Gnabry and an own goal from Mats Hummels made it two wins from two for Bayern this week following a 2-0 Champions League defeat of Olympiacos on Wednesday.

Bayern have been linked with Erik ten Hag, Massimiliano Allegri, Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger in their search for a full-time successor for Kovac, with Wenger stating on Friday that he expects to hold talks with chairman Rummenigge next week.

However, it seems Flick will stay in charge for the time being, with Rummenigge telling Sky: “We will continue with Flick until further notice.”

When asked if Flick would be in the role for the Bundesliga match at Fortuna Dusseldorf on November 23, Rummenigge replied: “You can expect that.”

Rummenigge intends to speak with Wenger in the coming days to clarify the situation.

“I have respect for Arsene. We’ll call him and clear things up. I don’t want to have stress with him,” he said.

Germany head coach Joachim Low, meanwhile, thinks his former assistant should be given the Bayern job permanently.

“I think so. He has the skill and a top emotional ability to deal with the players,” he said to Sky.

“Hansi knows what to do. I think he can do it.”

Bayern’s win moved them to within a point of Bundesliga leaders Borussia Monchengladbach, who face Werder Bremen on Sunday.