Assist machine Thomas Muller brings up Bundesliga century

Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller made it a century of Bundesliga assists as his side took charge of Der Klassiker against Borussia Dortmund

Thomas Muller brought up an impressive landmark during Bayern Munich’s Klassiker showdown with Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Former Germany forward Muller set up Serge Gnabry to put the reigning Bundesliga champions 2-0 up at the Allianz Arena.

It was a 100th assist in Germany’s top flight for the 30-year-old, who has set up more goals than any other player in the competition since Opta started collecting this data in 2004-05.

Muller’s former Bayern team-mate Franck Ribery supplied 92, while Gonzalo Castro (67), Dortmund captain Marco Reus (62) and Max Kruse (60) complete the top five.

Robert Lewandowski continued his phenomenal record of scoring in every Bundesliga and Champions League game this season during the first half.