Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre named an unchanged side for the clash with Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Marco Reus is among the substitutes for Borussia Dortmund’s Bundesliga clash with Bayern Munich – but Jadon Sancho has recovered from a hamstring injury to start the game on Saturday.

An ankle injury meant Reus missed Dortmund’s 3-2 Champions League win over Inter and coach Lucien Favre has opted not to risk him from the start at Allianz Arena.

Dortmund arrived in Munich unbeaten in four games in all competitions and Favre named Mario Gotze, Sancho, Julian Brandt and Thorgan Hazard in an attacking line-up, with Reus and Paco Alcacer on the bench.

Bayern interim coach Hansi Flick kept faith with the side that beat Olympiacos in midweek, as he aimed to help the reigning German champions bounce back from a humiliating 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in their previous Bundesliga outing.

That result was the final game in charge for Niko Kovac, who left the club on Sunday.