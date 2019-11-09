Reports: Liverpool ready to rival Manchester United for Bundesliga star after giving up on Kylian Mbappe

Liverpool are believed to be in the market for a world-class forward and are aiming to add one in the next summer transfer window. They were recently linked with Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe but manager Jurgen Klopp was quick to quash those rumours and if reports are to be believed, they have another highly-rated youngster lined up as a transfer target.

“Buying this calibre of player is difficult. I don’t see any club at the moment who can buy Kylian Mbappé from PSG. I don’t see any club, that is how it is. And we are involved in the clubs that cannot do it. It is as easy as that.

“OK, from a sporting point of view, there are not a lot of reasons to not sign him. What a player he is. But it is about the money of course. No chance. Absolutely no chance. Sorry for killing that story,” Klopp said ahead of the Premier League encounter vs Manchester City.

And if reports from Daily Mail are to be believed, Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho is on Liverpool’s transfer list and the Reds might move for the England international next summer. Sancho is a transfer target for Manchester United as well, which makes the transfer saga all the more interesting.