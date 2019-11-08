Reports: Real Madrid to offer €120m plus out of favour star to lure top Manchester United target to Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is continuing his search for yet another galactico signing after getting Eden Hazard on board from Chelsea earlier this year. Los Blancos were in the market for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar but along with Barcelona, they failed to persuade the French giants into selling the Brazilian.

They even failed to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United and are thus preparing to go all out in the next summer transfer window. And if reports from Spain are to be believed, Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho is on their radar and they are ready to submit an offer of player plus cash to convince the German giants into selling the Englishman.

According to Don Balon, Perez has made Sancho one of his priority signings in the next summer window and is preparing a bid of €120 million plus Real Madrid’s out of favour star Mariano Diaz. The report goes on to claim that Madrid had submitted bids of €116 and €130 million for the 19-year-old, which were rejected by Dortmund.

The Bundesliga side are holding out for at least €150 million for Sancho with the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool interested in the winger as well. Madrid have informed Dortmund of their interest in the youngster and are waiting for an answer from them before making an official bid.