Bayern Munich are in the hunt for a new manager after sacking Niko Kovac from his position earlier this month. The Bavarians are reportedly looking at multiple targets and are even said to be closing in on Kovac’s replacement. One target, in particular, has been reportedly offered a deal until the end of the current season.

According to The Sun, Bayern Munich have chosen ex-Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger as their top managerial candidate. Furthermore, the Bavarians are now set to offer him a short-term contract, which would see him take up the role until the end of the current season.

The 70-year-old football coach has been without a managerial job since leaving Arsenal at the end of the 2017/18 season. However, he could soon end his self-imposed embargo, with Bayern keen on handing him the reigns of the senior men’s team. The German giants have reportedly already contacted him and are preparing a short-term offer until the end of the season.

Bayern Munich are currently fourth in the Bundesliga, behind Borussia Monchengladbach, Borussia Dortmund, and RB Leipzig. They will next face rivals Dortmund before the players head to their respective national camps for international commitments. As such, Wenger’s appointment could be finalised in the upcoming two-week break.