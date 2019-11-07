Top Manchester United target accepts he is ready to move as rumours of £80m bid gain pace

Manchester United have been in the market for a creative midfielder since the start of the summer transfer window earlier this season but have failed to sign one. While they were linked with Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes throughout the summer, Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz is the latest name to be linked with United.

Havertz’s latest comments have only stirred the rumours as the Premier League giants prepare a bid to get the German international on board. While in conversation with Marca (via Metro), the 20-year-old claimed that he has enough international experience now and is confident to play for clubs outside Germany.

“I think I’ve picked up enough international experience at Leverkusen. I know the rhythm of these international matches and I’m confident that I can go abroad at any moment and play at clubs outside of Germany. For the moment, I want to have a good season. Afterwards, we’ll see,” he said.

Reports had emerged that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made the attacking midfielder his top target and while it might be tough to convince Leverkusen into selling Havertz in January itself, United are preparing an £80 million bid for him, which they might submit in the next summer transfer window.