Arsene Wenger opens up on possibility of taking over at Bayern Munich

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has opened up on the possibility of joining Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, who recently parted ways with Niko Kovac. The Frenchman accepted that he would be interested in taking up the job if the opportunity arises.

Wenger was on beIN Sports, analysing UEFA Champions League encounters when he was quizzed about the possibility of taking over at Bayern.

“I came here to speak about the games and you start very strongly there, putting me straight under pressure! Of course! Coaching was my whole life until now and everybody who has coached will tell you the same,” he said.

“You miss the intensity. There’s some things you miss a lot, and some things you don’t miss. So I enjoyed as well things I don’t miss too much. But on the other hand, winning football games, preparing a team for a game, developing players and getting satisfaction and shared emotions is something that you miss.

“So of course yes, I was responsible at 33 years of age and coached until 69 without interruption at top level. So that is 36 years without stopping. So on the other hand, even if I miss it, to get a little bit out of that pressure for a year was not too bad for me – people who know me well say I’m more relaxed, it’s true,” he added.