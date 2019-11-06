Reports: PSG boss Thomas Tuchel in talks with Bundesliga giants ahead of Germany move

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have reportedly made contact with Paris Saint Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel, who they are looking to sign as a replacement got the recently-sacked Niko Kovac.

After winning the Bundesliga title for seven seasons straight, Bayern Munich are currently sitting fourth in the league table – four points off Borussia Monchengladbach who are at the top with 22 points from 10 games.

And according to Sky Sports Germany, as reported via Daily Mail, the Bavarians are ready to appoint former Borussia Dortmund boss Tuchel, in an attempt to end their ongoing slump.

The report further claims that Tuchel has told Bayern that he would not consider leaving PSG midway through the ongoing 2019-20 season. At the same time, he has also made it clear that he could be available next summer.

Kovac was sacked on Saturday, following the club’s humiliating 5-1 defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

The club also announced Hansi Flick as caretaker manager, who has been asked to take charge until they announce their next permanent manager.

Bayern’s next match is a Champions League clash at home against Olympiacos on Wednesday, following which they will lock horns with arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund during the weekend.