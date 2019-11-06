Who will be October’s Bundesliga Rookie of the Month? Have your say!

The third month of the 2019/20 Bundesliga season has come and gone and – again – there was no shortage of outstanding young talent coming to the fore.

It’s time once again to recognise the cream of the crop with the Bundesliga Rookie of the Month for October – and you can have your say.

Watch the highlights of the standout trio and then find out further just exactly what they did in the past 31 days, before casting your vote below!

Sow, Thuram, Sabiri : Who will be October’s Bundesliga Rookie of the Month?

DJIBRIL SOW (EINTRACHT FRANKFURT)

After winning back-to-back Swiss Super League titles with Young Boys, Djibril Sow decided it was time to test himself further and his move to Eintracht Frankfurt has thus far proven to be a wise decision.

Averaging 12.1 kilometres per game and winning 56 per cent of his duels, the Switzerland international is prototype for the modern-day anchorman.

Despite facing stiff competition, Sow has held his own and looks comfortable alongside Sebastian Rode in the engine room just in front of Gelson Fernandes, with the trio offering plenty of protection for Eintracht’s back three.

The 22-year-old could also not have chosen a better occasion to net his first goal for the Eagles, popping up with a composed finish past Manuel Neuer in last weekend’s 5-1 rout of champions Bayern Munich.

MARCUS THURAM (BORUSSIA MONCHENGLADBACH)

September’s Rookie of the Month, Marcus Thuram may have been as prolific last month with just one strike to his name but he remains one of the revelations of the season as he currently leads Borussia Monchengladbach’s scoring charts with five goals.

With usual partners-in-crime Alassane Plea and Breel Embolo both taking turns being sidelined, Thuram has stepped up as Die Fohlen’s focal point in attack despite his tender years.

The son of legendary French defender Lilian, Thuram is one of the Bundesliga’s quickest players with a top speed of 34.5 kilometres per hour and is well-built enough to match it some of the most-hardened defenders, yet offers so much more than a mere physical presence.

With his intelligent movement and deadly eye for goal, the 22-year-old promises to get even better as the season wears on.

ABDELHAMID SABIRI (PADERBORN)

While newly-promoted Paderborn have endured a testing start to the season, one man that has been a bright spark in the engine room has been Abdelhamid Sabiri.

After netting five goals in just nine games for Nuremberg in the 2016/17 season, Sabiri spent two years in the Premier League with Huddersfield before joining Paderborn and has taken no time at all to show he belongs in the top flight of German football.

Having sat out the 2-1 loss to Mainz at the start of the month, the 22-year-old then came off the bench against Cologne and impressed sufficiently to earn a start in Paderborn’s final game of October against Fortuna Dusseldorf.

And it should not be any surprise that Paderborn’s first win of the campaign coincided with Sabiri opening his account for the club with a stunning 35-yard effort that will go down as one of the goals of the season, to go long with his 90.7 per cent pass completion rate.

