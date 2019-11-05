Bayern Munich managerial target rules himself out of race, Jose Mourinho still favourite

Bayern Munich are looking to capitalise on the sacking of Niko Kovac by bringing in a fresh face at the club, and one of their options considered to be a replacement has now ruled himself out of that race to be the next Bavarian boss.

Erik ten Hag was rumoured to be the man fit for the Bayern job after a sensational bit of work at AFC Ajax, but the Dutchman has revealed that he is solely focused on Ajax at the moment, and will not be moving anywhere.

“I can confirm that. I feel a strong connection with my team, with everyone with Ajax. I can confirm I will stay in Ajax this season,” Ten Hag said to media before his side’s UEFA Champions League clash with Chelsea.

Is Kovac under pressure despite winning Bayern Munich’s 7th straight Bundesliga title?

“Bayern is a fantastic club – I felt really comfortable and really enjoyed working there. They are still in my heart, but now I am with Ajax,” he continued.

“I’m not a dreamer – I focus on Ajax and that’s important. I live for today, my only focus is on Ajax and tomorrow’s game with Chelsea.”

He also went on to discuss his opponents in the Champions League in further detail.

“They [Chelsea] are one of the favourites,” he said.

“It’s going to be difficult, but every game is going to be difficult. We trust in ourselves.

“We know we have to play perfectly, give our best performance. Then we will have a chance.”

This, of course, means that Jose Mourinho remains one of the top choices for the top job at Bayern Munich considering he is on the look-out for work after being sacked by Manchester United in December.