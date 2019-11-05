Know all about the Bundesliga? Test yourself with the Ultimate Der Klassiker Quiz!

The champions against the challengers – Germany will come to a standstill on Saturday when Bayern Munich take on Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker.

As the two most successful clubs in Bundesliga history, any meeting between Bayern and Dortmund is always going to captivate the imagination but even more so after last season’s title race.

Having led by nine points at one stage, Dortmund faltered but kept Bayern honest all the way till the final day of the campaign where they sealed a 7th consecutive Meisterschale.

The biggest match in German football: Der Klassiker is here

This weekend, the two teams will meet for the 125th time and while Bayern currently the head-to-head standings with 58 wins compared to their rivals’ 33, they enter the tie on the back of a 5-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt which led to the dismissal of manager Niko Kovac.

Meanwhile, Dortmund are back in form after a 3-0 win over Wolfsburg and currently lie second on the table, a point and two places over the Bavarian outfit.

It is a game rich in history that will showcase some of world football’s biggest talents in Robert Lewandowski, Marco Reus, Philippe Coutinho and Jadon Sancho, but just how well do YOU know this epic rivalry?

