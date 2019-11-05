Hermann Gerland named assistant to caretaker Bayern boss Flick

Hermann Gerland will assist caretaker boss Hans Flick in the Bayern Munich dugout, the Bundesliga champions have announced

Hermann Gerland has been named as assistant to interim Bayern Munich coach Hans Flick following the sacking of Niko Kovac.

The German champions dismissed head coach Kovac on Sunday after suffering a 5-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt that left them fourth in the table.

Flick was placed in temporary charge, and Bayern confirmed on Monday that Gerland will take on the caretaker’s prior role as assistant.

Veteran coach Gerland has previously worked alongside Louis van Gaal, Jupp Heynckes, Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti at the Allianz Arena.

“Hermann is very experienced,” Flick told Bayern’s official website. “He knows the team, he knows the procedures, he knows FC Bayern as a whole. That’s why I wanted to work with him.”

Bayern host Olympiacos in the Champions League on Wednesday and take on Klassiker rivals Borussia Dortmund three days later.

Jose Mourinho, Erik ten Hag and Massimiliano Allegri have all been touted as possible successors to Kovac, who lasted one full season at Bayern.