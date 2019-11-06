VOTE: Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund – The Ultimate Der Klassiker XI

The latest edition of German football’s biggest clash will take place on Saturday when Bayern Munich host Borussia Dortmund in the first Der Klassiker of the 2019/20 Bundesliga season.

Dortmund piled the pressure on Bayern all the way till the final day of last term and while the latter eventually held on to claim a 7th consecutive Meisterschale, the Bundesliga had not seen such a thrilling finish in recent years.

There is no denying that the two clubs are the biggest in the Bundesliga but while Dortmund are back in form after beating Wolfsburg 3-0, Bayern are reeling from a 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt that saw manager Niko Kovac dismissed in the immediate aftermath.

The biggest match in German football: Der Klassiker is here

Still, who emerges victorious at the Allianz Arena this weekend remains anyone’s guess, especially considering the talent that will be on display.

With 14 goals already this term, Robert Lewandowski is the Bundesliga’s in-form striker but could you be tempted to call on Paco Alcacer in his place?

Joshua Kimmich has also been Germany’s number one right-back in recent history, although the adventurous Achraf Hakimi could certainly give him a run for his money.

Meanwhile, would it possible to split Dortmund’s midfield axis of Axel Witsel and Thomas Delaney, and would you follow in Bayern’s footsteps and ditch the experienced Mats Hummels for rising star Niklas Sule?

This is YOUR chance to take the place in the dugout and choose your Ultimate Der Klassiker XI!