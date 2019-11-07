Der Klassiker Head-To-Head: The creative geniuses – Reus v Coutinho

Ahead of Saturday’s Der Klassiker, FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan analyses the key battle between the playmakers-in-chief Philippe Coutinho and Marco Reus.

In Philippe Coutinho and Marco Reus, Saturday’s Der Klassiker will boast two of the world’s most-exciting playmakers who are capable of winning a game on their own.

In the red of Bayern will be Coutinho, who has only been in the Bundesliga for three months but is already emerging as one of the competition’s creative geniuses.

It should really come as no surprise considering the Brazil international was one of football’s hottest properties at Liverpool when he thrived under Jurgen Klopp, eventually earning a huge move to Barcelona for an initial fee of £105million.

Unfortunately for him, he never really settled at the Nou Camp but has been given a new lease of life at Bayern and has fitted in seamlessly with two goals and three assists in the league, even though the team has not yet fired on all cylinders.

The big conundrum at the Allianz Arena is whether or not both Coutinho and Bayern favourite Thomas Muller can fit in the same team, although they have been deployed together in Bayern’s past two Bundesliga matches.

Following the dismissal of manager Niko Kovac after last weekend’s 5-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt, that responsibility will – for now at least – fall on the shoulders on Hans-Dieter Flick, who has taken on the reins in the interim.

Having guided Bayern to a 2-0 win over Olympiacos in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, Flick’s first Bundesliga game in charge will be Saturday’s Der Klassiker.

As if a massive tie against their bitter rivals was not a daunting enough prospect, Flick will also have to prepare for the plethora of talent at Dortmund’s disposal – none more gifted than Marco Reus.

Having been injured in last Saturday’s 3-0 win over Wolfsburg and subsequently missing Tuesday’s stunning come-from-behind 3-2 win over Inter Milan, Reus is a doubt for the meeting with Bayern but the fact he has not been ruled out suggests he could feature.

Borussia Dortmund’s Top 10 Der Klassiker Goals

If he is passed fit, even if it is for a place on the bench, Dortmund will regain the services of a talismanic attacker who was the league’s joint-third highest scorer last season with 17 goals, despite not playing as an out-and-out striker.

While he has had fitness woes recently, Reus still leads the BVB scoring charts this term alongside Paco Alcacer with five goals, but also offers his team so much more with his leadership and ability to stand up in the biggest matches.

Dortmund have shown they can cope without Reus but will undoubtedly welcome him back into the side if he recovers in time.

And although Der Klassiker already promises plenty, the presence of both Coutinho and Reus – looking to outdo the other and lead their team to glory – would only add to the intrigue surrounding Saturday’s massive tie.