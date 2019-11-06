Der Klassiker Head-To-Head: The deadly marksmen – Lewandowski v Alcacer

Ahead of Saturday’s Der Klassiker, FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan analyses the key battle between the prolific marksmen Robert Lewandowski and Paco Alcacer.

With 14 goals in just ten games already this season, Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski has enhanced his reputation as the Bundesliga’s No. 1 striker.

Already the competition’s all-time leading foreign scorer, Lewandowski continues to send records tumbling and recently became the first man to start a campaign netting in nine consecutive games.

Having been crowned Bundesliga champions in the past seven years, the 2019/20 season has been far from smooth-sailing for the Bavarian outfit and they recently parted ways with manager Niko Kovac in the wake of last Saturday’s 5-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt, which left them fourth on the table and four points behind surprise leaders Borussia Monchengladbach.

The stage is set for Bayern to bounce back this weekend in one of the biggest games of the season – Der Klassiker – and with home advantage at the Allianz Arena, they would ordinarily head into the tie as favourites.

But Borussia Dortmund have proven to be their equal in recent times, having defeated them 3-2 in their first Bundesliga meeting last season en-route to pushing them all the way to the final day of the campaign in the title race, while also winning the DFL-Supercup back in August with a 2-0 triumph.

And while Lewandowski – a one-time hero of the Yellow Wall – does have an excellent record against his former club, Dortmund have a talismanic marksman of their own in Paco Alcacer.

Joining BVB from Barcelona at the start of last season, initially on loan, Alcacer finished as the competition’s second top-scorer behind Lewandowski on 18 goals with 12 coming as a substitute – a Bundesliga record of his own.

Into his second year at the Signal Iduna Park, the Spaniard now looks ready to play a starting role and, while he has recently been sidelined through injury, is still their joint-top scorer with five goals and made his return in last weekend’s 3-0 win over Wolfsburg.

Alcacer famously scored the winner in that 3-2 win for Dortmund last season, although Lewandowski was the deadlier of the two with four goals in their two league meetings.

Both will be looking to fire again this weekend and it should be safe to say that whichever marksman gets on top will go a long way in deciding whose team emerges victorious.