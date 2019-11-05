Der Klassiker Head-To-Head: The mercurial wingers – Gnabry v Sancho

Ahead of Saturday’s Der Klassiker, FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan analyses the key battle between the wing wonders Serge Gnabry and Jadon Sancho.

Considering they are two of the Bundesliga’s most-exciting wingers, it is almost ironic who Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry and Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho have walked almost opposite paths to get to where they are today.

Now a regular with Germany with ten goals from 11 caps and a pivotal player for Bayern, Gnabry has come a long way from the teenager who left his hometown of Stuttgart in the hopes making it big in the Premier League with Arsenal.

He did get a handful of opportunities under Gunners manager Arsene Wenger but infamously was deemed not good enough to feature for West Brom under Tony Pulis.

Gnabry eventually decided to head back to the Bundesliga and, after catching the eye at Werder Bremen, earned a move to Bayern although he initially went out on loan to Hoffenheim.

Since then, he has returned to the Allianz Arena and the impact he has had on the wing – alongside Kingsley Coman – convinced the Bayern hierarchy that it was the right time to part ways with legendary duo Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben in the summer.

On the league front, the 24-year-old has weighed in with three assists to go with his two goals so far in 2019/20, although his most eye-catching display came in Europe when he scored four goals in an 7-2 rout of former rivals Tottenham in the Champions League.

On the other hand, Sancho came through the ranks of Manchester City and was regarded as a future star at the Etihad Stadium but, having felt his opportunities were limited, opted for the bold move to leave and join Dortmund.

In just his second season since turning professional, Sancho was the Bundesliga’s top assist-maker with 14 last season and also had a staggering 12 goals to his name.

This term, the England international has picked up where he left off with five assists and three goals in the league – in the process becoming the youngest player in Bundesliga history to rack up the 15-goal milestone.

Nonetheless, Sancho’s campaign has not been without its tribulations as he was dropped after returning late from international duty, and was left on the bench in last Saturday’s 3-0 win over Wolfsburg.

Meanwhile, Gnabry will be looking to help Bayern get their title defence back on track after a 5-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt resulted in the sacking of Niko Kovac, who has been replaced by Hans-Dieter Flick on an interim basis.

The two are undoubtedly two of the Bundesliga’s biggest excitement machines but both also have something to prove based on recent developments, which should make their duel in Saturday’s Der Klassiker an even-more intriguing battle.