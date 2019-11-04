WATCH: The Top 5 Saves in the 2019/20 Bundesliga: Match Day 10

Although 35 goals hit the back of the net in the Bundesliga this past weekend, the goalkeepers were also in the mood to impress on Match Day 10 of the 2019/20 season.

Manuel Neuer and Lukas Hradecky flew the flag for the No. 1s, but it was a week where three regular back-ups took their opportunities to shine.

Without further ado, here are Match Day 10’s Top 5 Saves in the 2019/20 Bundesliga campaign.

Top 5 Saves – Matchday 10

5) PAVAO PERVAN – Borussia Dortmund 0-3 WOLFSBURG

Wolfsburg’s nine-game unbeaten start to the season finally came to an end with a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Borussia Dortmund, but one man who continues to stand tall is Pavao Pervan.

The Bosnian-born Austrian has done an excellent job deputising for regular No. 1 Koen Casteels and produced a smart save against BVB, reacting well to get down low and block Axel Witsel’s snapshot from just six yards out.

4) LUKAS HRADECKY – BAYER LEVERKUSEN 1-2 Borussia Monchengladbach

Bayer Leverkusen are currently on a poor run of form in the Bundesliga having failed to win a match in their past four outings.

While the attack has faltered, Lukas Hradecky has been going strong at the back and brilliant denied Florian Neuhaus in Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Borussia Monchengladbach, rushing off his line and making himself pick to block a point-blank range effort.

3) MANUEL NEUER – Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 BAYERN MUNICH

Although Eintracht Frankfurt ran riot against ten-man Bayern Munich on Saturday, one man who surprisingly did not get on the scoresheet was Bas Dost.

Dost must have though he had found the back of the net when he was picked out by Danny da Costa’s right-wing cross and fired away a strong effort at goal – only to see Manuel Neuer push it to safety with two strong fists.

2) LEOPOLD ZINGERLE – Hoffenheim 3-0 PADERBORN

Although Jannik Huth has been Paderborn’s first-choice goalkeeper since the start of the season, Leopold Zingerle was given the nod on Friday evening and impressed sufficiently to suggest he might retain his spot in the next match.

When Pavel Kaderabek’s right-wing cross was helped on by Ihlas Bebou towards the back post, an unmarked Sargis Adamyan looked destined to score but Zingerle scurried across in time and instinctively stuck out his right arm to make a fine reflex save.

1) MARK FLEKKEN – Werder Bremen 2-2 FREIBURG

With Alexander Schwolow missing through a thigh injury, Mark Flekken was another regular back-up that was given the nod and he produced an inspired display to earn Freiburg a point in their 2-2 draw with Werder Bremen.

Flekken made a series of outstanding saves with the pick of the bunch coming when Milot Rashica had pounced on a slip from an opposition defender and broke free inside the area, only for his ferocious drive to be tipped over by the Freiburg custodian.