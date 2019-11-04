Reports: Bayern Munich target two managers to take over vacant position

Bayern Munich acted swiftly to remove Niko Kovac from his position as the first team manager, following a five-one defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt. The Bavarians are now set to dip into the managerial market and have seemingly identified two key targets to take over the vacant position.

According to a report by The Athletic, Bayern Munich are set to turn towards Ralf Rangnick and Erik ten Hag in their quest to appoint a new manager. The Bavarians sacked Niko Kovac on November 3, following a five-one hammering at the hands of Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt. The report further states that Jose Mourinho’s chances of taking over at the Allianz Arena are slim, contrary to rumours linking him to the vacant hot seat in Munich.

Meanwhile, rumours linking Jose Mourinho to Arsenal also emerged in recent weeks. However, the latest reports quashed those rumours, stating that the Gunners were instead looking to appoint either Mikel Arteta or Massimiliano Allegri.

If the reports are true then Mourinho’s sabbatical looks to have stretched even further. The Portuguese football manager has been away from the touchlines since December 2018, after being sacked by Manchester United. Meanwhile, he himself is said to have rejected several clubs, including Benfica and Lyon.