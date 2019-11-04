WATCH: The Top 5 Goals in the 2019/20 Bundesliga: Match Day 10

The 2019/20 Bundesliga campaign has been a high-scoring affair but Match Day 10 produced a season best as a total of 35 goals were scored in just nine matches.

This beat the previous high of 32 on the second week of the campaign but it should perhaps come as no surprise, considering RB Leipzig put eight past hapless Mainz, while Bayern Munich were humbled 5-1 by Eintracht Frankfurt.

Despite the one-sided nature of the result, largely caused by Jerome Boateng’s 9th-minute sending-off, Frankfurt’s rout of Bayern did produce two moments of magic including a mind-boggling solo effort from Robert Lewandowski.

But was it good enough to be the best strike of the weekend? FOX Sports Asia finds out with the Top 5 Goals of Match Day 10 in the 2019/20 Bundesliga season.

Top 5 Goals – Matchday 10

5) MILOT RASHICA – WERDER BREMEN 2-2 Freiburg

He may have missed the start of the season but now that he is back to full fitness, it has not taken Milot Rashica long at all to get back into his groove.

With four goals to his name, he is already leading Werder in the scoring charts and his latest against Freiburg was a thing of beauty as he took Yuya Osako’s pass into his stride with a deft touch before opening up his body and bending a shot into the far corner.

4) GONCALO PACIENCIA – EINTRACHT FRANKFURT 5-1 Bayern Munich

There are times when the build-up is what makes a goal special and that was certainly the case with Goncalo Paciencia’s strike against Bayern which capped off an stunning win for Eintracht.

Paciencia was ultimately left with a simple finish from a couple of yards out as it was compatriot Andre Silva who did the hard work, waltzing through the opposition defence before unselfishly playing a casual flick into the path of his strike partner.

3) CHRISTOPHER NKUNKU – RB LEIPZIG 8-0 Mainz

Just months into his move from Paris Saint-Germain, Christopher Nkunku is already showing signs he could be a real star of the Bundesliga despite his tender age of 21.

Having already netted a sublime individual effort against Bayer Leverkusen, Nkunku produced a different party piece against Mainz as he received possession on the edge of the box and unleashed a stunning rocket into the back of the net.

2) ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI – Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 BAYERN MUNICH

The records just keep falling as Lewandowski continues a stunning start to 2019/20, so it should only be fitting that he provided Bayern with their only highlight on a disappointing day in Frankfurt.

Despite being surrounded by four opponents outside the area, the Poland international somehow managed to elude all of them with a swift turn towards goal and then held off a desperate challenge to coolly finish past Frederik Ronnow.

1) ROBERT SKOV – HOFFENHEIM 3-0 Paderborn

Robert Skov arrived at the PreZero Arena with a reputation for delivering excitement in the attacking third but has taken time to settle, also not helped by the fact that he has largely been deployed out of position as a left wing-back.

But he is starting to find his feet at gave the Hoffenheim faithful a glimpse of what he can offer against Paderborn last Friday, opening the scoring after just two minutes with a stupendous freekick that should immediately see him leap to the top of the pecking order.