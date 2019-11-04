Thiago Alcantara ‘very happy’ at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara is loving life at a “spectacular club”, his father has claimed

The father of Bayern Munich’s Thiago Alcantara said the midfielder is more than happy at the Bundesliga giants.

Thiago, 28, is in his seventh season at Bayern, a stint full of trophies and regular success.

Given the midfielder’s Spanish roots, and the fact he progressed through the Barcelona system, a return to LaLiga has always seemed a possibility.

Yet Thiago’s father, Mazinho, told Mundo Deportivo: “He is very happy.

“It is his seventh season, he has one and a half more to finish his contract.

“He is in a spectacular club, which has made him a great contract and has a great respect for players and former players.

“When I go there, I realise that it is something out of the ordinary.”

Asked what move Thiago will make in the future, Mazinho was unsure.

“I do not know what will happen,” he added.

“I don’t know if he will want to return to Spain or be somewhere closer to us.”

Thiago has made more than 200 first-team appearances for Bayern, who are bidding to win their eighth successive Bundesliga crown.

A 10-man Bayern were thrashed 5-1 at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday and sit fourth in the table, four points behind leaders Borussia Monchengladbach.