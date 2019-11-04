5 things we learned from Match Day 10 of the 2019/20 Bundesliga

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan reviews the Match Day 10 action of the Bundesliga on a weekend which produced some stunning results.

For the fourth straight week, it is Borussia Monchengladbach who sit on top of the Bundesliga and after another polished win – this time against Bayer Leverkusen – they are looking the real deal with each passing game.

Nonetheless, the result of Match Day 10 undoubtedly came at the Commerzbank Arena as Eintracht Frankfurt put ten-man Bayern Munich to the sword with a 5-1 win – a result which ultimately saw Niko Kovac lose his job – while RB Leipzig were rampant in an 8-0 rout of Mainz.

Wolfsburg’s undefeated start to 2019/20 was finally ended with a 3-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund, while the competition’s first-ever East-West battle in Berlin saw Union Berlin claim the bragging rights with a 1-0 triumph over Hertha Berlin.

Here, FOX Sports Asia looks at the five big talking points from Match Day 10 of the 2019/20 Bundesliga campaign.

JUST HOW GOOD CAN IN-FORM HOFFENHEIM BE?

For a league blessed with some quality teams, it is perhaps quite a surprise that the Bundesliga’s current in-form team – with four consecutive wins – is Hoffenheim.

Having stunned Bayern before the last international break, Die Kraichgauer have followed up by beating Schalke and Hertha Berlin before Friday evening’s comfortable 3-0 win over Paderborn – with all their goals coming inside the opening 25 minutes.

Up into 5th 📈 pic.twitter.com/DW3hR9DjDC — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) November 1, 2019

The return of Andrej Kramaric from injury has been a boost but others like Ihlas Bebou and Pavel Kaderabek have impressed from the start of the campaign, while summer signing Robert Skov is slowly but surely finding his feet despite largely playing out of position as a left wing-back.

Despite what a competitive season it is turning out to be, a legitimate title challenge might be beyond them even though they are a mere five points off the pace at the moment, although a return to Europe should be very much on the agenda.

WOLFSBURG NO MATCH FOR DORTMUND AS UNBEATEN RUN FINALLY ENDS

It always had to come to an end and, ultimately, there was little shame for Wolfsburg’s nine-match unbeaten start to 2019/20 to be halted by a rampant Dortmund outfit.

Now that their streak is over, the Wolves can play without the added pressure and – for all their defensive excellence – should really be looking to add another dimension up forward.

Highlights – Borussia Dortmund vs VfL Wolfsburg

Wout Weghorst is always going to offer an excellent target but his supporting cast of Josip Brekalo, Joao Victor, Admir Mehmedi and Felix Klaus have taken turns shining one week and then going quiet the next.

In stark contrast, Dortmund showed just how potent they can be in the 3-0 win despite losing Marco Reus in the first half, introducing Paco Alcacer in only the final minute, and leaving Jadon Sancho on the bench completely.

LEIPZIG ARE A GENUINE THREAT WHEN THEY AND WERNER ARE ON FIRE

With Julian Nagelsmann newly installed at the helm, expectations at the Red Bull Arena were high heading into 2019/20 and, after a blistering start, Leipzig then faltered in a run which saw them pick up just two points in four games.

Die Roten Bullen went some way in rediscovering their groove on Saturday as they put eight goals past Mainz, who – with all due respect – will hardly be the victors’ toughest test this term.

⚽⚽⚽ 3 goals

👟👟👟 3 assists Two types of hat-trick 🔥 That has got to be some kind of record 💥 🔴⚪ #DieRotenBullen #RBLM05 pic.twitter.com/acAUmQAvmk — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) November 2, 2019

Still, Leipzig do deserve credit for a scintillating display and it should hardly be a surprise that the win coincided with a hat-trick for star man Timo Werner, who now has nine league goals to his name this season but only scored once in that four-game slump.

Currently lying in third, Leipzig are definitely contenders for the Meisterschale but they – and Werner – can only do so by aiming for more consistency.

IS KOVAC DISMISSAL GOING TO SOLVE BAYERN’S WOES?

So after just a season and 16 games, Bayern have parted ways with Kovac after their humbling at the hands of Eintracht although can he really be blamed for the result after Jerome Boateng was sent off inside the opening nine minutes?

Granted, he refused to sacrifice an attacking player to bring on another defender in the wake of Boateng’s dismissal and that was always going to spell trouble, but perhaps the writing was always on the wall considering the Allianz Arena faithful have never genuinely warmed up to him.

🤔 Jose Mourinho?

Although there was initially rumours he would have two matches to save his job – against Olympiacos in the UEFA Champions League and then Saturday’s Der Klassiker meeting with Dortmund – the axe promptly fell and he will be temporarily replaced by Hans-Dieter Flick.

The likes of Jose Mourinho and Massimiliano Allegri have been raised as potential successors but, for a team that has been exposed defensively by injuries to Niklas Sule and Lucas Hernandez, only time will tell if the main man in the dugout was the sole problem.

SANE LOSS WILL HURT SCHALKE BUT KABAK IS READY TO STEP UP

Salif Sane has been a giant in defence for Schalke since moving to the Veltins-Arena at the start of last season so it will be a blow that he was stretchered off after just nine minutes of Sunday’s 3-2 win over Augsburg, especially with his defensive partner Benjamin Stambouli already missing through injury.

But while his potential absence will be a blow, Schalke coach David Wagner does have a ready-made replacement in Ozan Kabak.

Still only 19, Kabak was named the Bundesliga’s Rookie of the Year last season despite suffering relegation with Stuttgart but has had to bide his time since joining Die Konigsblauen.

Having finally been handed his first league start by Wagner, the Turkish centre-back looked assured at the back and even stepped up to do what Sane usually does by heading home Schalke’s second goal – although it should not be that surprising considering he netted thrice in 15 Bundesliga matches for his former club as a defender.