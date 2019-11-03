Reports: Manchester United to battle Liverpool for signing of Bundesliga star

The latest word around the rumour mill is that both Manchester United and Liverpool are keen to sign Timo Werner from RB Leipzig during the upcoming January transfer window.

This is according to Mirror, who reports via Football365 that Manchester United are even ready to “hijack” Werner from Liverpool’s grasp, by activating his release clause worth £27million during January.

Werner has long been linked with a move to the Premier League, and it is expected that he will finally make the switch in winter, even before the end of the ongoing 2019-20 season.

And on Saturday, the German striker played a very important role as his current employers Leipzig defeated Mainz 8-0 in the Bundesliga.

Not only did the 23-year-old striker scored a hat-trick for himself, but he also assisted three other goals during Leipzig’s huge win.

Meanwhile, Manchester United slipped to their fourth defeat of the ongoing 2019-20 Premier League season after Joshua King’s goal handed AFC Bournemouth a shock 1-0 win against Solskjaer and co. And Liverpool came from 1-0 behind against Aston Villa, to win the game 2-1 thanks to Sadio Mane’s brilliance.

At the same time, Werner signed a four-year contract with the Leipzig this summer, but also decreased his release clause to a ludicrously low £27million.

According to Mirror, this indicates that he is keen to on a switch to England and expects it to happen soon.