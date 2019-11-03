Hat-trick hero Timo Werner stars as RB Leipzig score eight and move above woeful Bayern

Timo Werner scored a hat-trick and had three more assists as RB Leipzig beat Mainz 8-0 and went above Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga table.

Julian Nagelsmann’s team were 5-0 up at the interval after Marcel Sabitzer, Werner, Christopher Nkunku, Marcel Halstenberg and Yussuf Poulsen all found the net.

Werner scored again three minutes into the second half and then provided his third assist of the afternoon for Nordi Mukiele to make it 7-0 with 40 minutes still to play.

It was 8-0 when Werner swept home to complete his hat-trick three minutes from time and Leipzig’s big win, coupled with Bayern’s shock 5-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt, meant Nagelsmann’s side moved above the champions and into third in the Bundesliga table, four points behind leaders Borussia Monchengladbach.