WATCH: From Inter to Liverpool, Barcelona to Bayern – The Philippe Coutinho Story

His talent is undeniable and – following a difficult spell in Spain with Barcelona – Philippe Coutinho looks like he is getting back to his best form as the new playmaker-in-chief of Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Still only 27, Coutinho has enjoyed a storied career thus far having initially come through the Vasco de Gama youth setup before first rising to prominence in Europe with Inter Milan.

Liverpool came calling for his services in January 2013 and forked out what was eventually recognised as a bargain fee of £8.5million, as he made over 200 appearances for the Reds over six years and emerged as one of world football’s best attacking talents.

Passion and exhilaration… ⚽️ in Asia is not too different from the @Bundesliga_EN – it’s #FootballAsItsMeantToBe‼️ Fans in 🇮🇩 Indonesia, get ready for the #BundesligaExperienceIndonesia when it hits Jakarta on November 16! #Bundesliga #BundesligaonFSA #BundesligaID pic.twitter.com/iDOvTm5Czw — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) October 22, 2019

Coutinho was soon on the radar of La Liga giants Barcelona and, after they have a couple of overtures turned down, a £105m offer – which could rise to £142m – proved impossible for Liverpool to reject.

While the Brazil international hardly looked out of place alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, he arguably could not hit the heights of his time at Liverpool and – after just one full season at the Nou Camp – he joined Bayern on a year-long loan in the summer.

His first couple of games for Bayern passed without much fanfare but, having since settled in Bavaria, Coutinho is now one of the first names on manager Niko Kovac’s starting XI and currently has two goals and three assists to his name.

In what is turning out to be the tightest Bundesliga campaign in a long time, Coutinho is shaping up as a key player for a Bayern side looking to win an 8th consecutive Meisterschale.

Having won silverware with Inter and Barcelona, success with Bayern would mean he has picked up trophies playing in three of Europe’s “Big Five” leagues, and he has certainly come a long way from the boy from Rio de Janeiro who initially started playing futsal.

Just how did he get this far? Here is the Philippe Coutinho story.

Bayern Munich’s new playmaker-in-chief: The story of Philippe Coutinho