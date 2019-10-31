Two-goal hero Brandt hails Dortmund after cup win over Bundesliga leaders Gladbach

Julian Brandt hailed Borussia Dortmund’s mentality after they came from behind to beat Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 in the second round of the DFB-Pokal.

Dortmund were initially on course for defeat on Tuesday against Gladbach, who currently lead the Bundesliga, after Marcus Thuram opened the scoring in the 71st minute.

But Brandt – one of BVB’s summer signings from Bayer Leverkusen – equalised in the 77th minute and struck again three minutes later to hand his side a come-from-behind win, as well as a place in the Round of 16 in the DFB-Pokal.

“It feels good, even though not everything went well in the game,” Brandt said about the match, in an interview with the Bundesliga’s official website. “There were ups and downs.

“But if you turn a game around within a space of just a few minutes against the Bundesliga leaders, that’s certainly good for self-confidence.

“This win does a lot of good for the team.

“Of course, we start at zero again [against] Wolfsburg on Saturday [in the Bundesliga], but a reaction like the one we showed tonight [Wednesday], in a knockout game, is something you like to take with you to the next game.”

Dortmund’s victory was all the more impressive considering it came without Marco Reus, with Brandt excelling in his natural No. 10 role that is usually occupied by his captain.

Laughing when asked where he and Reus would each fit together in the same starting XI, the 23-year-old expressed confidence of a promising partnership.

“We’ll see,” Brandt added. “You can see when Marco is missing on the pitch.

“He’s a very good player and, of course, you’re always keen to be together with him on the pitch. We’ll find a solution in the coming weeks.

“I still had problems getting into the game properly in the first half. But in the second half, I felt more secure and was getting into the routine more.

“Then came those moments when I set-up chances. If that would have been the moment when the dam was broken in front of goal then even better.

“But personally, it was extremely important to reward myself with goals. If you can do it by helping turn a 0-1 deficit around with two goals to win the game, then it’s all better.”