Dortmund, Wolfsburg set to deliver a classic tale of attack versus defence

An unstoppable force will meet an immovable object in the Bundesliga on Saturday when last season’s runners-up Borussia Dortmund take on currently-unbeaten Wolfsburg.

With 20 goals in the first nine games of the 2019/20 campaign, Dortmund are currently the Bundesliga’s second deadliest attack – behind only champions Bayern Munich – and it should come as no surprise given the quality they have in the final third.

The first name that springs to mind is, of course, that of captain Marco Reus, currently their joint-top scorer with five goals and also leading them in attempts on goal with 23.

On either side of him are Jadon Sancho and Thorgan Hazard, the Bundesliga’s leading assist-makers with five apiece, while the former also has three goals to his name for a total of eight goal involvements.

That tally from the exciting 19-year-old, who is widely regarded as one of the world’s brightest prospects, is only bettered by one man in the Bundesliga – a certain Robert Lewandowski.

Even though the deadly Paco Alcacer has been sidelined of late, Dortmund continue to average a goal every six shots, and the fact that they are currently a disappointing fifth on the table has more to do with their inability to keep the opposition at bay.

That is something their opponents on Saturday have no such issues with, as Wolfsburg can currently boast the best defensive record in the competition with five goals conceded in nine matches.

Under new coach Oliver Glasner, who arrived from LASK Linz ahead of the new season, the Wolves have switched seamlessly to a 3-4-3, despite missing key players John Brooks and Koen Casteels.

United States international Brooks has since returned from injury but, in his absence, captain Josuha Guilavogui filled in admirably as the lynchpin of the back three, winning 56 per cent of his challenges, making 96 interceptions and still maintaining a 89 per cent pass completion rate.



But he arguably has not been as impressive as Pavao Pervan, who was initially standing in for Casteels but looks to have made the No. 1 spot his own, leading the Bundesliga with three clean sheets and an 88 per cent save ratio despite only coming into the fray on Match Day 4.

With so much attacking panache and defensive strength on display, Saturday’s game at the Signal Iduna Park promises to be one of the matches of the weekend.

The only question that remains now is which will emerge triumphant – the unstoppable force or the immovable object?