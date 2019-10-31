5 things to look forward to on Match Day 10 of the 2019/20 Bundesliga

Ahead of Match Day 10 of the 2019/20 Bundesliga season, FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan picks out the five main talking points ahead of the weekend’s action.

It continues to be the tightest Bundesliga season in recent memory with only two points separating first from fourth, while there is just a five-point margin between the top ten teams.

The goalkeepers shone while the post saved Dortmund: 10 Things You Missed from Bundesliga MD9

In such a keenly-contested league, each week is bound to throw up some tantalising ties and Match Day 10 is no different.

Here, FOX Sports Asia takes a closer look at the five key plots from the upcoming matches.

WILL KRAMARIC-FUELLED HOFFENHEIM BRING PADERBORN BACK DOWN TO EARTH?

At the 9th time of asking, newly-promoted Paderborn finally recorded their first win of the campaign by beating Fortuna Dusseldorf 2-0 last Saturday, courtesy of goals from Abdelhamid Sabiri and Sebastian Schonlau.

The key for them now is to eke out such results on a more regular basis if they are to avoid the drop, but they can ill afford to come crashing back down to earth on Friday evening.

🆚 Bayern ✅

🆚 Schalke ✅

🆚 Hertha ✅ Hoffenheim are the only Bundesliga team to win all 3️⃣ of their matches in October 🎃 pic.twitter.com/v0v4GdKekS — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) October 26, 2019

A visit to the Wirsol Rhein-Neckar-Arena is always a tricky trip but this is a Hoffenheim side that are currently flying high from three consecutive wins, two of which against Bayern Munich and Schalke no less.

After missing the first eight games of the campaign through injury, talismanic striker Andrej Kramaric has netted twice in as many games since his return and could be the one to burst Paderborn’s bubble.

CAN GLADBACH KEEP MARCHING ON AT THE TOP?

The last time Borussia Monchengladbach led the Bundesliga for two successive weeks, they went on to be crowned champions.

At present, they have found themselves top of the table for the past three rounds which begs the question: how long can they keep it going?

View this post on Instagram JAAA 💪💪💪 #BMGSGE A post shared by Borussia Mönchengladbach (@borussia) on Oct 27, 2019 at 11:51am PDT

Last Sunday’s clash with Eintracht Frankfurt was by no means a straightforward task but Gladbach passed it in impressive fashion, holding off a fightback twice to win 4-2 and they get another opportunity to enhance their burgeoning credentials this Saturday.

Bayer Leverkusen have picked up just one point in their past three outings but entered the 2019/20 campaign with high expectations, and will relish the chance to get back on track by claiming the scalp of the league leaders.

ARE FRANKFURT CAPABLE OF CAPITALISING ON WOUNDED BAYERN?

It has not been the easiest of times for Bayern recently so – despite their status as the Bundesliga’s reigning powerhouses – they do deserve credit for currently sitting just one point off the top of the table.

After a shock 2-1 loss to Hertha Berlin before the international break was followed by a 2-2 draw with Augsburg, Niko Kovac’s charges got back to winning ways last weekend with a 2-1 win over Union Berlin.

On Saturday, Robert Lewandowski became the first man to score on all of the opening 9 Matchdays of a #Bundesliga season 🥇 🎥 Every @lewy_official goal so far in 2019/20 pic.twitter.com/ibPfeXTIcU — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) October 30, 2019

Still, their form has hardly been convincing and with their defence decimated by injuries to Niklas Sule and Lucas Hernandez, Eintracht Frankfurt might fancy their chances of an upset this weekend.

While they have looked vulnerable in defence, the Eagles have been excellent going forward and have plenty of firepower in Goncalo Paciencia, Bas Dost and Daichi Kamada, even if Andre Silva is likely to miss out once again.

WHO WILL PREVAIL – DORTMUND’S ATTACK OR WOLFSBURG’S DEFENCE?

It will be the classic tale of attack versus defence when Borussia Dortmund entertain Wolfsburg at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

With 20 goals, Dortmund are the league’s second-most prolific team behind only Bayern and already have five multiple goal-scorers in Marco Reus, Paco Alcacer, Jadon Sancho, Achraf Hakimi and Axel Witsel.

The @Bundesliga_EN serves a classic tale of ATTACK vs. DEFENCE this weekend, so who do YOU think will triumph? The unstoppable force @BlackYellow? Or the immovable object @VfLWolfsburg_EN? 🔥🔥🔥 #Bundesliga #BundesligaonFSA #footballasitsmeanttobehttps://t.co/LYN1DpECDV — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) October 31, 2019

Perhaps even more impressive though is how resolute Wolfsburg have been at the back, boasting the competition’s best defensive record with a miserly five goals conceded in nine games and also claiming four clean sheets.

When the likes of Reus and Sancho are in full flight, it is hard to imagine anyone keeping them at bay but Wolfsburg are far from a one-dimensional team and will also pose Dortmund a problem or two – with five-goal Wout Weghorst bound to be eyeing a return to the scoresheet after drawing a blank last week.

HISTORY AWAITS WINNER OF BUNDESLIGA’S FIRST EAST-WEST BATTLE OF BERLIN

History will be made on Saturday when Union Berlin entertain Hertha Berlin in the first East-West battle of Berlin in the Bundesliga, 30 years after the fall of the Wall.

And there will certainly be more than just bragging rights at stake with Union looking to claim only their second win in seven rounds to move further away from the relegation zone, while victory for Hertha would see them bounce back after a 3-2 defeat to Hoffenheim ended a run of three wins and a draw.

Brace yourselves. History will be made when East meets West in Berlin for the first time in the @Bundesliga_EN. Here’s all you need to know ahead of the battle between @fcunion_en & @HerthaBSC_EN! #Bundesliga #BundesligaonFSA #footballasitsmeanttobehttps://t.co/pYJiCJdwMW — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) October 30, 2019

As the established big boys of the capital, Hertha will head into the match as favourites especially with the likes of Dodi Lukebakio, Vedad Ibisevic and Javairo Dilrosun all proving to be capable of winning a match on their own at various points of the campaign so far.

Still, Union’s two victories in 2019/20 have been the scalps of Dortmund and Freiburg, and there is no denying that they – on their day – can match it with some of the Bundesliga’s top teams.