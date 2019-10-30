Union v Hertha: Bundesliga braces for first East-West battle of Berlin in German top flight

History will be made in the Bundesliga this weekend when Union Berlin host Hertha Berlin at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei on Saturday.

Making their Bundesliga debut this season, Union Berlin are the 56th club to feature in the competition and their upcoming meeting with Hertha marks the first meeting between the two in the top flight of German football.

As two-time German champions and founding members of the Bundesliga in 1963, Hertha are undoubtedly the biggest club in Berlin but there have been others.

In winning promotion after beating Stuttgart in last season’s playoff, Union became the fifth capital team to play in the Bundesliga, following in the footsteps of Hertha, SC Tasmania 1900 Berlin, Blau-Weiss 1980 Berlin and Tennis Borussia Berlin.

So just what makes Saturday’s tie so historic? The fact that it will be the first time the Bundesliga sees East take on West in Berlin, 30 years after the fall of the Wall.

It will also be just the second time two Berlin teams have faced off in the top flight with only Hertha and Tennis Borussia Berlin having met previously, but it will not be the first occasion that the two clubs meet competitively.

The Bundesliga's first ever Berlin Derby between Union and Hertha. This Saturday

Union and Hertha have had four previous encounters in the 2. Bundesliga and while the former are the new boys on the block and the latter are very much the established force in the capital, it has been even between the sides with a win each and two draws.

After claiming just one point in their opening four games of the 2019/20 campaign, Hertha picked up the pace with three consecutive wins and a draw before last weekend’s 3-2 defeat to Hoffenheim.

As expected of a side making their Bundesliga debut, it has not been easy for Union thus far and they are currently only out of the relegation zone on goal difference, but they have shown an ability to match it with the top dogs and their two victories were impressive upsets against last season’s runners-up Borussia Dortmund and high-flying Freiburg.

Although he had what proved to be a pivotal penalty saved against Bayern Munich at the weekend, Sebastian Andersson has led the line manfully and is their joint-top scorer with three goals alongside Marius Bulter, who is always good value for a long-range stunner.

Elsewhere, the likes of Marvin Friedrich, Anthony Ujah and Christopher Lenz have all been handy contributors, while Neven Subotic and Christian Gentner offer plenty of top-level experience.



Of course, there is also plenty of quality in the Hertha camp with Javairo Dilrosun and Dodi Lukebakio both emerging as genuine excitement machines, and Vedad Ibisevic is also still going strong and posing a constant goal threat at the age of 35.

At the back, Niklas Stark is emerging as one of Germany’s up-and-coming defenders and goalkeeper Rune Jarstein is one of the league’s most seasoned campaigners between the posts, while Vladimir Darida and Marko Grujic have offered plenty of drive and guile in the engine room.

With so much quality on offer, Saturday’s tie was always going to be an intriguing affair – even more so with the added spice of being the Bundesliga’s inaugural East-West battle of Berlin.