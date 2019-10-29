WATCH – The Top 5 Saves in the 2019/20 Bundesliga: Match Day 9

Despite the reappearances of a handful of familiar names, it is a new face that emerges onto the scene as No. 1 in the Top 5 Saves of Match Day 9 in the 2019/20 Bundesliga season.

With Schalke holding Borussia Dortmund to a 0-0 draw, it is no surprise that captain Alexander Nubel was again excellent between the posts, while the likes of Peter Gulacsi and Zack Steffen – regular features in the Top 5 Saves – were both gallant in defeats.

Rafal Gikiewicz, who has come under his fair share of criticism so far this season, did show his quality for Union Berlin, but none were better than a Mainz man who makes the list for the first time in 2019/20.

Here, FOX Sports Asia relives the best saves from Match Day 9 of the Bundesliga season.

Top 5 Saves – Matchday 09

5) ALEXANDER NUBEL – SCHALKE 0-0 Borussia Dortmund

The spoils were shared between Schalke and Dortmund in the first Revierderby of 2019/20, although the latter might feel they should have won the clash having enjoyed 55 per cent of possession.

They did create their fair share of chances and Jadon Sancho had an excellent effort from outside the box in the fourth minute, but Alexander Nubel stuck out a strong left hand to keep out a powerful drive that was headed for the top corner.

4) PETER GULACSI – Freiburg 2-1 RB LEIPZIG

RB Leipzig had been in a poor run of form lately in the Bundesliga having failed to win their past four outings, although goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi is one man who has continued to meet his usual lofty standards of performance.

Die Roten Bullen fell to their third defeat in four league games as they were beaten 2-1 by Freiburg but Gulacsi ensured the scoreline was not worse, as his fingertip save pushed wide a stinging left-footed shot from Christian Gunter.

3) ZACK STEFFEN – Paderborn 2-0 FORTUNA DUSSELDORF

Having already found the back of the net in the first half with a stunning 25-yard effort, Paderborn’s Abdelhamid Sabiri could have added a second long-range goal against Fortuna Dusseldorf when he picked up possession on the edge of the box.

However, he was unable to beat Zack Steffen on this occasion as the United States international reacted in time to keep out Sabiri’s low shot – which took a slight deflection – at full stretch.

2) RAFAL GIKIEWICZ – Bayern Munich 2-1 UNION BERLIN

Bayern Munich got back to winning ways on Saturday but really should have beaten Union Berlin by a bigger margin than the final scoreline of 2-1.

They were let down by some indecisive finishing but were also up against a goalkeeper in inspired form in Rafal Gikiewicz, whose best save of the match came when he produced a fine reflex stop to push over a Leon Goretzka header from point-blank range.

1) ROBIN ZENTNER – MAINZ 3-1 Cologne

Mainz recorded only their third win of the campaign on Friday as they came from behind to beat Cologne 3-1, courtesy of goals by Jean-Paul Boetius, Robin Quaison and Levin Oztunali.

Nonetheless, goalkeeper Robin Zentner also played his part with a crucial stop when he glided along his goal-line with impressive speed to parry a Florian Kainz freekick that had seemed destined to find the back of the net.