WATCH – The Top 5 Goals in the 2019/20 Bundesliga: Match Day 9

For the second week in a row, a Hertha Berlin starlet produces a stunning effort to beat the rest of the competition and claim the best goal of Match Day 9 in the 2019/20 Bundesliga season.

And there was certainly plenty of variety this week, starting off with a brilliant team goal that even Barcelona under Pep Guardiola would be proud of.

We then have a trio of entries featuring long-range stunners, as usually is the case on any given match day, but none could better a sumptuous strike from Hertha’s 22-year-old attacker.

Here, FOX Sports Asia looks back at the Top 5 Goals of Match Day 9 in the 2019/20 Bundesliga campaign.

Top 5 Goals – Matchday 09

5) SIMON TERODDE – Mainz 3-1 COLOGNE

It was not to be for Cologne on Friday evening as they relinquished a lead to lose 3-1 to Mainz, but they did produce one moment to savour with a fantastic team effort in the 14th minute.

Florian Kainz started the move with a charge down the left before playing the ball inwards to Jonas Hector who, in turn, played a delicate flick-on to Kingsley Schindler.

Schindler immediately fed it into the feet of Simon Terodde and – with his back to goal – the striker cleverly swivelled before finding the bottom corner with a clinical finish.

4) BENJAMIN PAVARD – BAYERN MUNICH 2-1 Union Berlin

Benjamin Pavard rose to prominence with a stunning strike for France at last summer’s FIFA World Cup in Russia and, based on his most recent effort against Union Berlin on Saturday, is proving that it was not a fluke.

There was plenty to do when Joshua Kimmich’s right-wing freekick was punched to the edge of the box, but Pavard instinctively met the ball on the half-volley with a ferocious drive right back where it came from for his second goal in Bayern Munich colours.

3) ABDELHAMID SABIRI – PADERBORN 2-0 Fortuna Dusseldorf

At the 9th time of asking, Paderborn are finally up and running in the 2019/20 as they beat Fortuna Dusseldorf 2-0 for their first win of the campaign.

It is still shaping up as a difficult season for the newly-promoted side and, if they are to stay up, they could do with more moments of inspirations from Abdelhamid Sabiri, who received possession 25 yards out and send a sublime lofted shot past a hapless Zack Steffen in off the bar.

2) ROBIN QUAISON – MAINZ 3-1 Cologne

Mainz have now won two of their past three matches in the Bundesliga and a common factor in both those triumphs has been Robin Quaison finding the back of the net.

The Swede is now up to four goals in the current campaign but none have been better than his strike against Cologne, where he found a yard of space 30 yards from goal and proceeded to unleash an unstoppable piledriver beyond Timo Horn’s despairing dive.

1) DODI LUKEBAKIO – HERTHA BERLIN 2-3 Hoffenheim

For the second week running, Hertha Berlin’s prodigious talent Dodi Lukebakio has produced the finest effort in the Bundesliga – following in the footsteps of team-mate Javairo Dilrosun, who has also netted some sublime strikes earlier in the campaign.

There appeared to be little danger when a long throw from the right was flicked on at the near post by Marius Wolf but Lukebakio instinctively made his way to right where the ball dropped, and then somehow contorted his body to send an acrobatic overhead kick on his left foot into the top corner.