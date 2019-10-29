Reports: Premier League giants preparing for star player’s move to Bayern Munich

English Premier League giants Manchester City have resigned to the fact that Leroy Sane will leave them to move back to Germany and join Bayern Munich.

The German international was reportedly on his way to Bayern in the summer transfer window but City stood firm and managed to keep hold of him. However, Sane has his heart set on a move back to the Bundesliga, Sky Sports reports, and the Pep Guardiola-managed side is now preparing for his departure.

“Leroy Sane still wants to go to Bayern and Bayern wants Leroy Sane, but the question is: how much money and when, this winter or summer?” Sky Reporter Marc Behrenbeck told them. “According to information from Sky UK, which we also can confirm, City is actually preparing to lose Leroy Sane.”

The report goes on to add that City can be convinced to allow the winger to move back to Germany if Bayern submit a bid of around €80 million. Both the parties have had a round of discussion about a possible move for Sane as well and it remains to be seen whether the Bundesliga side decide to make a move for him in January or in the summer transfer window.