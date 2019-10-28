Philippe Coutinho explains possible reason behind his poor start at Bayern Munich

Philippe Coutinho has struggled to get going since arriving at Bayern Munich on loan from Barcelona, and the man himself has spoken about his difficulties in adapting to life in Bavaria.

Bayern managed to scrape past Union Berlin in their most recent Bundesliga match with a scoreline of 2-1, and following the game, Coutinho spoke a bit about his personal journey since arriving at the club, as well as about the match itself.

“All games and teams in the Bundesliga are difficult; we always have to fight until the end.

“Today the team fought until the end. We were calm when we had the ball. We also know that we can improve our game, that is obvious, but today i leave here with good feelings,” he said to Bundesliga.com.

Coutinho might find playing in Germany “difficult”, but former Bayern and Liverpool star Dietmar Hamann has slammed him for mediocre performances as of late.

“There is a difference between not playing well and playing badly,” Hamann said in his column on Sky Sports Germany.

“Coutinho is playing badly at the moment.

“He is on loan for a year, has already played a few games for Bayern and I can’t see any improvement in his performance at all.”