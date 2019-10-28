Manchester United suffer major blow as Bundesliga giants rule out move for key target

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has made it clear that Thomas Muller will not be leaving the club during the January transfer window, despite strong interest from Manchester United.

Thomas Muller began his career as a youth player at Bayern, and was promoted to the senior team in 2009. Since then, he has made 498 appearances for the Bavarians across various competitions, scoring 186 goals and providing 173 assists.

In the ongoing 2019-20 season, he has played 13 matches for Bayern Munich so far, scoring once and assisting six times.

Despite enjoying a good start to the season, he has struggled to earn a starting role for Bayern this season, and Manchester United have been keen to sign him during winter.

Salihamidzic, however, claimed that his club will not think about selling the 30-year-old anytime soon.

“That’s a story you want to write [Muller being sold]. We have two players out for months and you are trying to tell us to sell a player. There’s no reason for doing this,” the 42-year-old told Sky Sport Germany.

“You really don’t think that we’re thinking about such a thing when we now have lost Niklas Sule and Lucas Hernandez [to long-term injuries].”

Muller has always conducted himself very well; that’s why it’s out of the question. We’re not talking about players that we want to give up,” he concluded.

Quotes via SportsMole.