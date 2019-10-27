Paco Alcacer returns to Dortmund training after calf injury

Paco Alcacer has scored five goals in six league appearances this season and could soon be back in action after suffering a double injury.

Borussia Dortmund have been boosted by Paco Alcacer’s return to training following his recovery from a double injury.

The Spain striker, who has scored five goals in six Bundesliga appearances for Lucien Favre’s men this season, has been sidelined for almost a month with Achilles tendon and calf muscle problems.

Alcacer’s most recent appearance came in Dortmund’s 2-2 draw at home to Werder Bremen, but he participated in Sunday’s training session, although the club would not confirm a date for his return to action.

That could potentially come against Borussia Monchengladbach in the DFB-Pokal on Wednesday or, should that game come too soon, when Favre’s side face Wolfsburg at home in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Alcacer’s involvement would provide some much-needed firepower to a team that have scored just once in their past three outings.