Reports: Manchester City name final price for star forward amidst interest from Bundesliga giants

Manchester City have demanded a transfer fee of £100million (€116million) for their star striker Gabriel Jesus, after having gotten aware of Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich’s interest in him.

It is The Sun that reports that Bayern Munich are keen to sign the 22-year-old, despite him signing a new long-term deal with the Sky Blues only last year.

Earlier this summer, the Bavarians were heavily interested in signing Manchester City’s Leroy Sane, before a cruciate ligament injury sidelined the German winger until 2020 February. Pep Guardiola and co. had demanded an asking price of €135million for him, but the injury forced Bayern Munich to back off from the deal.

Meanwhile, Jesus – who joined the Etihad outfit from Palmeiras in 2016 for a reported transfer fee of £26.8million (€33million) – hit his 50th goal for the club, in last the 2-0 Premier League win against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

In the ongoing 2019-20 season, he has made 11 appearances for Manchester City across various competitions, scoring five times and assisting once. Despite so, he was a part of Guardiola’s starting XI only four times – and Bayern Munich will reportedly promise the Brazilian youngster more starting chances, provided he signs for the Bundesliga defending champions.

The Sun further claims that Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are also interested, and will try to make a move for him next summer.