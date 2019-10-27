Manchester United are currently in an attacking crisis. The Red Devils have been left thin up front with the departures of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku and are also struggling to score goals. In the wake of the crisis, Ed Woodward has allowed Ole Gunnar Solskjaerto sign £125 Million rated Bundesliga pair.

According to a report by the Mirror, Manchester United are readying a joint-bid for Bundesliga attacking duo – Kai Havertz and Thomas Muller. The Red Devils are looking to replace Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, who they let go in the summer window.

The report states that Kai Havertz of Bayer Leverkusen is the kind of player Manchester United are looking at currently. The Germany international fits Ed Woodward’s criteria of young and talented players with high potential.

However, the Red Devils are not the only ones after Havertz. The Bayer star has been linked with moves to Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Juventus, among others, and will cost any potential buyer around £85 Million.

Along with Havertz, Manchester United are also interested in out-of-favour Bayern Munich forward, Thomas Muller. The 30-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at the Allianz Arena and will be available to sign for £40 Million.

As per the report, Ed Woodward has sanctioned a £125 Million move for both the Bundesliga strikers, as United look to strengthen their frontline.