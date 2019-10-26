Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski sets new Bundesliga record

Robert Lewandowski became the first Bundesliga player to score in nine straight matches at the start of a season on Saturday.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski became the first player to score in the opening nine matches of a Bundesliga season against Union Berlin on Saturday.

Lewandowski curled home from the edge of the penalty area in the 53rd minute after Benjamin Pavard gave Niko Kovac’s side a first-half lead at the Allianz Arena.

The Poland international equalled Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s record of scoring in the first eight matches of a Bundesliga campaign against Augsburg last weekend.

Lewandowski’s goal takes the 31-year-old’s Bundesliga tally this season to 13– more than half his total in the entire 2018-19 campaign.