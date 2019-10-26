Wout Weghorst just keeps guaranteeing goals for Wolfsburg

When Robert Lewandowski is the only man that has scored more in the Bundesliga in 2019, it is hard to ignore Wout Weghorst’s prolific ways in front of goal for Wolfsburg.

Yet, many could be forgiven for being unfamiliar with Weghorst considering he only moved to the Bundesliga at the start of last season.

After 31 goals in 60 Eredivisie games across two years for AZ Alkmaar, the 27-year-old convinced Wolfsburg for a reported €10.5million.

Wout Weghorst: Wolfsburg’s ever-improving goal machine

That fee is already looking like a bargain and it should not be long before Weghorst is a household name all over Europe.

In his first Bundesliga campaign, the Dutchman netted 17 goals to be the third-highest scorer in the competition and also notched the first hat-trick of his professional career in a 5-2 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf back in March.

He has continued his free-scoring ways in 2019/20 and has already found the back of the net five times in eight outings to be the league’s highest scorer in the calendar year apart from Bayern Munich’s deadly Lewandowski.

Remarkably, Weghorst was actually still playing district-level football even at the age of 17, although he always retained belief that he would make the grade.

“It [was] a little bit strange if you’re saying you want to become a football player [at that time] and [others] are laughing of course,” revealed Wolfsburg’s No. 9.

“I was always convinced and had the dream, and I didn’t want to give up that dream.

“To hear all the noises saying ‘you can’t do it’ turned out really good – because of that I was actually working even harder.”

Standing at 1.97 metres tall, Weghorst is often unfairly stereotyped as a traditional target man, especially considering he excels with the ball at his feet.

Still looking to improve despite his well-rounded game, he – funnily enough – even identified heading as an area that he is looking to get better in.

The Wolves were runners-up in the Bundesliga as recently as the 2014/15 season but recently looked a club in decline, having only avoided relegation via the playoffs in back-to-back campaigns between 2016 to 2018.

The arrival of Weghorst coincided with a revival in their fortunes as they finished 6th last term to qualify for the Europa League.

This season, Wolfsburg remain the only unbeaten side left in the Bundesliga and are currently jointly leading the table with Borussia Monchengladbach on 16 points.

“To be honest, I think it’s our mentality,” Weghorst replied, when asked what their the key factor has been in an interview on the Bundesliga’s official website.

“I think we’re really strong as a team [and] we really act as a team.

“I think we have a clear mind as to how we want to play this season… we changed a little bit with the new trainer [Oliver Glasner] – this year it’s more direct to the goals we have as a team, also the way we want to achieve those goals.

“That turns out really good, there’s a good atmosphere and that’s our big strength, I think.”

Just last weekend, Wolfsburg faced their first real test of the campaign and came away with a creditable 1-1 draw at RB Leipzig, and it is only going to get trickier with games against Borussia Dortmund and Bayern coming up in the next month.

But with Weghorst guaranteeing goals, it remains to be seen just how long the Wolves’ unbeaten streak can continue for.