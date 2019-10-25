Salif Sane looms large as the Schalke guardian who just loves scoring

Schalke will be looking to smother the Bundesliga’s second-most lethal attack in the Revierderby on Saturday but have just the man for the job in their defensive titan Salif Sane.

Standing at 1.96 metres tall and weighing 85 kilograms, Sane is – even based on stature alone – one of the Bundesliga’s most-imposing presences.

Combined with his uncanny ability to read the play and uncompromising attitude when coming up against opposition attackers, it is easy to see why he is one of the best defenders in the competition.

Schalke’s defensive titan with an eye for goal – Salif Sane

Having won 67 per cent of his challenges so far in the 2019/20 campaign, Sane also emerges triumphant in 80 per cent of his aerial duels and his dominance in the air comes in handy at the opposite end of the field too.

With two goals already this season, the Senegal international – who featured at last summer’s FIFA World Cup – is the highest-scoring defender in the Bundesliga at present.

Given his aerial superiority, it should come as no surprise that 12 of his 14 Bundesliga goals have been headers, but he has also previously shown his penchant for the spectacular – having netted with an acrobatic overhead kick against Wolfsburg during the 2014/15 season while still at Hannover.

The fact that he also used to be deployed as a defensive midfielder is apparent from him usually being the man responsible for initiating proceedings from the back, with his 71 touches per game the most of any Schalke player.

With 20 goals, Dortmund have been the Bundesliga’s second-most prolific team so far this season behind only Bayern Munich, and could welcome back talismanic captain Marco Reus – who missed Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League loss to Inter Milan – to an attack already boasting the likes of Jadon Sancho, Thorgan Hazard and Julian Brandt.

Schalke did lose the corresponding fixture last term but, with Sane finding the back of the net, made amends by beating Dortmund 4-2 at the Signal Iduna Park in April – a result which proved to be a severe blow to their rivals’ title bid.

Six months on, Schalke are back at the right end of the table and looking to mount a challenge of their own as they sit just two points off the pace, adding more intrigue to an already exciting Revierderby.

And, in Sane, Die Konigsblauen have one of the Bundesliga’s most-reliable defensive titans who may just do what he so often does on Saturday and pop up with a crucial goal.