Borussia Dortmund sporting director gives verdict on Jose Mourinho links

Jose Mourinho has been without a managerial job for almost a year. The Portuguese football coach was relieved of his duties by Manchester United in December 2018, following which he appeared in part-time roles. Borussia Dortmund were linked with him most recently and the club’s sporting director has addressed the rumours.

Borussia Dortmund sporting director, Michael Zorc, revealed that they have no interest in appointing Jose Mourinho as their manager. The Portuguese football coach was linked with the job at Signal Iduna Park, after the side got off to a slow start under Lucien Favre this season.

Zorc, however, states that the club is happy with Favre and no discussions have been held with Mourinho over the job.

“We are not having a coach discussion and are happy to have Lucien Favre,” he told Sky Sports. (via The Sun)

“These rumours around Mourinho lack any substance.”

The ex-Chelsea boss himself revealed in the summer that he has been learning German, hinting towards a Bundesliga move in the future.

“Right now, I’m studying German,” he had said.

“I am studying German because I miss this language. I speak English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Italian…

“Of course, I do not exclude anything, not even Germany.”

Meanwhile, the three-time Premier League winner was also linked recently with Lyon, Bayern Munich, and Tottenham but no move came to fruition.