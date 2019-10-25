Axel Witsel emerging as the heartbeat of Borussia Dortmund

In just his second season in the Bundesliga, Axel Witsel has fast established himself as one of the competition’s best midfielders and is emerging as the main driving force of Borussia Dortmund.

Having come through the ranks in his homeland with Standard Liege before going on to play in Portugal and Russia with Benfica and Zenit respectively, the naysayers were quick to question Witsel’s decision to move to China when he joined Tianjin Quanjian in 2017.

Witsel had such an impact in the Chinese Super League that he still earned a place in Belgium’s 23-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup – where they finished third – and subsequently convinced Dortmund to bring him back to Europe last summer.

The heart of the Borussia Dortmund midfield – Axel Witsel

He made an instact impact by scoring in his first Bundesliga match with a spectacular overhead kick in a 4-1 win over RB Leipzig, having also netted a debut goal in the DFB-Pokal prior to that.

Aggressive in the tackle yet confident in possession, Witsel is every bit the modern-day central midfielder and currently averages over 90 touches per game with a pass completion rate of that exceeds 90 per cent.

The 30-year-old also won more than 60 per cent of his challenges last term as he established himself as a key figure at the Signal Iduna Park, in a campaign which saw BVB come excruciatingly close to winning their first Bundesliga title since 2012 – only to relinquish a nine-point lead and lose the title to Bayern Munich on the final day.

Already this season, Witsel has picked up where he left off but is also taking his game to another level by being more involved in the final third.

While some would still classify him as a defensive midfielder, Dortmund’s general in the engine room has netted twice and weighed in with three assists – a tally that is unmatched by any other player in the same position.

His importance to the team is further highlighted by the fact that BVB’s sole defeat in the Bundesliga so far in 2019/20 was also the only game Witsel has missed.

After ending a run of three league draws last weekend with a 1-0 win over leaders Borussia Monchengladbach, Dortmund then fell to a 2-0 loss to Inter Milan on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League and will be looking to bounce back on Saturday.

Nonetheless, it will be far from an easy task with bitter rivals Schalke awaiting at the Veltins-Arena in the first Revierderby of the season, and it only gets tougher after with games against Gladbach, Wolfsburg, Inter, Bayern Munich and Barcelona coming up in the next month.

Still, as long as Witsel is in the side, the heart of Dortmund will continue beating away and they have every chance of picking up some positive results as they look for success on multiple fronts this season.