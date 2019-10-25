Reports: Chelsea to rival Manchester United for signing of two forwards in January transfer window

Manchester United have had the worst start to their Premier League season in 30 years and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is struggling to get the English giants back on track.

Though United have been comparatively sturdier at the back, it’s their form up top which has affected their run of results. With the sales of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in the summer transfer window, the Red Devils were left with Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford as the two senior attacking options.

However, with an injury to the Frenchman, United have been forced to play an 18-year-old Mason Greenwood as their out and out striker. Moreover, Rashford’s dismal run of form hasn’t helped their case as well. As a result, the United board is looking at players who they can sign in the January window to shore up the offence.

They have identified the likes of Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson, RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner and Juventus’s Mario Mandzukic as potential signings. However, reports in The Sun claim that it won’t be easy for them to sign the players they want as Chelsea are set to rival them for the signings of Wilson and Werner.

The report claims that Chelsea are confident that their transfer bacn will be lifted in time for the January transfer window and manager Frank Lampard wants to add another striker to the team with Olivier Giroud’s future still unclear.