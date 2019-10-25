Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez undergoes successful ankle surgery

Bayern Munich have confirmed Lucas Hernandez has undergone successful surgery on an ankle ligament injury suffered against Olympiacos

Lucas Hernandez has undergone successful surgery on an ankle ligament injury sustained against Olympiacos, Bayern Munich have confirmed.

France defender Hernandez was forced off in Greece on Tuesday, as Robert Lewandowski’s brace and Corentin Tolisso’s strike proved enough to claim a 3-2 win for Niko Kovac’s side.

Hernandez’s injury followed on from Niklas Sule suffering anterior cruciate ligament damage early on in Bayern’s draw with Augsburg on Saturday.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic confirmed on Tuesday that Hernandez, signed for a club-record €80million from Atletico Madrid, faces “several weeks out.”

The Bundesliga champions have now announced the 23-year-old’s surgery on a partially torn ankle ligament had been a success, though no timeline has yet been placed on his return.

With Sule and Hernandez both set for long spells out of action, Kovac has been left with Benjamin Pavard, Javi Martinez and the out-of-favour Jerome Boateng as the senior centre-backs at his disposal.