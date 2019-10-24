Former Liverpool UCL winner slams Philippe Coutinho for Bayern Munich display

Philippe Coutinho moved from Barcelona to Bayern Munich on loan in the summer transfer window, and his performances so far have blown hot and cold. But according to a former Liverpool star, it’s mostly the latter.

Dietmar Hamann has played for both Bayern Munich and Liverpool, and knows a thing or two about winning major trophies, having won the UEFA Champions League (UCL) with the Reds back in 2005.

And he most certainly isn’t impressed with what Coutinho has brought to the table at one of his former sides.

“For me, he is a stranger in the team. I cannot remember a good situation [he made] in attack,” Hamann said to Bild.

“If you have such a player in the team and he does not show any special moments, then, of course, you get problems because in the defence he only counts as half a player.

“He has 30 or 35 games left so he has to start sometime.”

Coutinho has scored twice in ten appearances for the Bavarians, and the jury is still out on whether the Brazilian should be signed to a permanent deal from Barcelona, considering the erratic displays.

With Antoine Griezmann already at the Nou Camp, and Neymar possibly arriving soon, Coutinho might try and tie his future down in Munich.